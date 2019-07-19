Soto's Slam, Fuller's Solo Shot Send Spikes to 6-2 Win over Black Bears

July 19, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





GRANVILLE, W.V. - Carlos Soto and Terry Fuller smashed back-to-back home runs in the seventh, with Soto recording the 15th grand slam in State College Spikes history and Fuller delivering his first blast with the club, to give the Spikes a 6-2 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Soto stepped up with the bases loaded and one out and sent a 3-2 pitch off Francis Del Orbe (2-1) deep to right field to etch his name into the Spikes (17-17) record books. The homer was Soto's fourth of the season, and his 21 runs batted in are now fourth-most in the New York-Penn League.

One pitch later, Fuller drilled a homer to left-center field off Del Orbe. The newest Spike, who joined the club on Tuesday, went 3-for-4 and added a double to finish just a triple shy of the cycle in his third game in a State College uniform.

The back-to-back homers bolstered State College starter Dalton Roach (1-0), who earned the win with a quality start in his first outing for the Spikes. Roach allowed two runs, one of them earned, on three hits, a walk, and a hit batsman. The right-hander also struck out six batters as a late entry into the rotation.

Eric Lex then followed Roach by retiring all six batters he faced in relief, and Fabian Blanco finished the night with a one-hit ninth to preserve the win.

Martin Figueroa drove in the first Spikes run with a double in the sixth as part of a multi-hit night.

Del Orbe took the loss for West Virginia (17-16) after giving up all five Spikes runs in the seventh. The right-hander also walked a batter, hit a batter and allowed three hits while notching two strikeouts.

Blake Sabol had the only multi-hit game for the Black Bears, who were limited to four hits for the game. Sabol tripled and scored the first West Virginia run in the second. Brett Kinneman plated the other in the fourth on a Fuller error.

Saturday, the Spikes return home to start a three-game series with the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0), a 2019 fourth-round draft choice, on the hill for State College against Williamsport left-hander Junior Tejada (0-0).

With high temperatures forecasted for Central PA this weekend, the State College Spikes will allow fans to bring in outside water in order to stay hydrated during the game.

In addition, with thousands are interested in storming Area 51 on September 20., the State College Spikes will give fans a chance to get some practice by storming Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday night.

Like the infamously secret Air Force base in Nevada, the Spikes home game will feature out-of-this-world experiences that have never been seen before, like 51-cent hot dogs. Unlike the real Area 51, though, the Spikes are making it easier to storm the ballpark with outfield bleacher seats available for just $5.10.

Signs of previous visits to Earth from those outside our world will also be displayed on the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park video board, giving stormers the chance to "see them aliens" throughout the night.

In addition, the Spikes' nightly 50/50 Raffle will change for one night to the 51/49 raffle, with 51% of the proceeds going to the SETI Institute, which searches the universe for extraterrestrial life.

Plus, select fans will be chosen for a "Naruto run" competition to get some practice in before September.

It's also Astronomy Night and a Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration, as well as Senior (55+) Prom Night featuring "A Night Under the Stars" Post-Game Senior (55+) Dance.

Fans can also win big on Super Saturday, presented by the PA Lottery, and all kids can run the bases following the game as well.

The homestand continues with Paint the Park Purple Night to fight Alzheimer's disease featuring a post-game FIREWORKS show presented by Home Instead, Juniper Village and Grane Hospice Care on Sunday, and a Monday Buck Night presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ.

Tickets for all three games from Saturday to Monday, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

