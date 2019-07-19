Brooklyn Splits Twinbill with 'Gades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, split a doubleheader with the Hudson Valley Renegades with a 3-2 victory and 7-6 loss Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Game one - Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

W: Metoyer (2-1)

L: LaSorsa (3-1)

SV: Conlon (1)

Cyclones HR: Mena (1)

BIG MOMENTS

Jose Mena's solo shot in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie, sending the Cyclones to a one-run victory. His RBI groundout in the third made it 1-0.

P.J. Conlon earned the save with a perfect seventh inning, striking out one batter. The Triple-A rehabber threw seven of eight pitches for strikes.

Brian Metoyer fanned six batters over 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball for the victory.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Brian Metoyer: W, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Jose Mena: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Antoine Duplantis: 1-3, 3B, RBI

Game two - Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

W: Smiddy (1-0)

L: Parsons (0-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Mason Mallard delivered a pinch-hit RBI infield single to plate the winning run in the seventh, giving the Renegades a 7-6 comeback victory.

Luke Ritter's three-run double in the top of the third gave Brooklyn a 4-3 lead. Joe Genord and Nic Gaddis delivered RBI knocks to push the lead to 6-3.

Hudson Valley took a 3-0 lead in the second when Pedro Diaz tripled in two runners and scored on an error in the same play.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Luke Ritter: 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R

Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, RBI

Joe Genord: 1-3, 2B, RBI, R

NEWS & NOTES

In game one, Jose Mena hit his second-career home run and the first home run in the United States.

Brooklyn committed five errors, a team high, in the second game.

Hunter Parsons suffered a blown save and a loss in the second game. It was his professional debut.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley - Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Dutchess Stadium - Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (0-0, 3.52) vs. RHP Nathan Wiles (2-0, 4.50)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

