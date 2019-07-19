Beat the Heat with the Black Bears

July 19, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





Granville, WV - As the Black Bears heat up, so does the weather! The Black Bears remind fans to stay hydrated and cool as they enjoy their experience at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

Here are some ways to beat the heat at the ballpark:

Stay Hydrated! Tonight, July 19, fans are permitted to bring one (1) 20 oz bottle of water per person into the ballpark. All bottles must be factory sealed and will be checked at the gates.

Cool Off! Try on some Black Bears merchandise to stay cool during the games. Black Bears cooling towels, sunscreen and select hats are on sale in the team store for 20% off! This in-store only promotion begins today and runs through the end of July.

Cold Treats! What's better on a hot summer night than a cold, refreshing beer? Premium drafts are $8.50 and domestic drafts are $7.50. Black Bears 20 oz beer bats are $17, with refills costing the price of the beer ($7.50-8.50). Want something cooler? All fans can enjoy icy treats like Kona Ice, Zul's Frozen Lemonade and Dippin' Dots at every game all summer long.

Tonight's game against the State College Spikes is set for 7:05 p.m., while the sunset will occur at approximately 8:43 p.m. Don't forget to stay after the game for the best fireworks show in the area presented by City National Bank! As always, fireworks will begin immediately following the game once both teams have cleared the field.

Limited tickets are still available. To purchase, visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653!

