The New England Lobster Rolls Take Contest in Clash of the Crustaceans

Norwich, CT - The Connecticut Tigers (16-18) split a doubleheader against the Aberdeen IronBrids (19-15) in two contests on Friday night. The IronBirds took the first game before falling in the "Clash of the Crustaceans" between the New England Lobster Rolls and the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs.

Game 1:

Michael Bienlien pitched his first two innings with the Tigers and posted four strikeouts, but Connecticut fell 4-0 against the IronBirds.

Aberdeen picked up their first two runs in the bottom half of the third inning off of Carson Lance (Loss, 1-2). Toby Welk brought home a run on an RBI single, and Andrew Fregia hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. In the bottom of the fifth

Aberdeen added to their lead on a RBI single by Johnny Rizer. Joey Ortiz added to the lead on an infield-single to make it 4-0.

Double-A rehabber Brian Gonzalez (Win, 1-0) pitched two scoreless frames with three strikeouts and a walk.

Game 2:

Xavier Javier pitched five innings with a season-high seven strikeouts, and the New England Lobster Rolls (Connecticut Tigers) took down the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs (Aberdeen IronBirds) by a final score of 2-1 in the "Clash of the Crustaceans".

The Tigers pushed across the first run on a throwing error at second-base on a pickoff attempt by the starter Leonardo Rodriguez (Loss, 0-2). Kona Quiggle came in to score from second on the play to make it 1-0.

After a few scoreless middle innings, Corey Joyce singled home a run in the top of the sixth to make it 2-0. The 12th-round draft pick finished 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Lobster Rolls.

After Xavier did not record an out in the sixth, Kory Behenna (Hold, 1) took the mound for Connecticut. With runners at the corners and one out, Toby Welk brought home a run on an RBI groundout. Behenna followed that up by striking out Andrew Daschbach to end the inning.

Austin Bergner (Save, 1) pitched the final from for the Lobster Rolls. Pinch-hitter Johnny Rizer delivered a double to left-center field to put a runner at second-base with two outs.

However, the ninth-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers, Bergner, got Trey Truitt to ground out to second to end the game. This was Bergner's first career New York-Penn League save.

The Connecticut Tigers will be back at home tomorrow night for "New England Night" against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The Tigers will again play as the New England Lobster Rolls tomorrow night. You can catch all the action on Friday from Dodd Stadium on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

