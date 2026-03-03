Son Heung-Min & Lionel Messi Drew 3 RED CARDS: Instant Replay

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

On this week's Instant Replay Son Heung-min draws two red cards against the Houston Dynamo - one for Denial of an Obvious Goal-Scoring Opportunity (DOGSO) and another for Serious Foul Play. Were both decisions correct under the Laws of the Game?

Plus, Lionel Messi is at the center of a heated Orlando City vs. Inter Miami rivalry clash that results in a red card after a second yellow. Did the referee get it right?

Andrew Wiebe walks through the key angles and Law interpretations behind each call.







