Somerset Patriots to Honor Yankees Legend Ron Guidry at Two Games this Season

May 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will honor Ron Guidry at back-to-back games at TD Bank Ballpark during the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, August 22, Guidry will be in attendance and will be recognized down on the field in a pre-game ceremony prior to the 7:05 pm game against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

The Patriots will be giving away 1,000 Ron Guidry bobblehead dolls as gates open for the Wednesday, August 23 game. Gates open at 6:00 pm for the 7:05 pm game versus Hartford.

On August 22, there will be an exclusive VIP meet and greet with Guidry in the Diamond Club before the game. Tickets are limited to 50 and will be $100 per person. The price includes the opportunity for participants to take a picture with Guidry and get one item autographed by him. The event will begin at 5:00 pm and includes tickets with food and beverages included to enjoy the game in the Diamond Club. Tickets for the VIP meet and greet will go on sale in the coming weeks.

In addition, Guidry will be signing a limited number of pre-purchased autographs on the main concourse. Fans will be able to enter into a lottery system for the chance to purchase one of 200 autograph spots available. Stay tuned for more information about how to enter the lottery.

Nicknamed "Louisiana Lightning(tm)," Guidry played 14 seasons for the Yankees from 1975-1989 and then served as the team's pitching coach from 2006 to 2007.

He was a World Series champion with the team in back-to-back seasons in 1977 and 1978. Guidry won the Cy Young Award in 1978 after a season when he went 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA and 248 strikeouts over 273.2 innings pitched in 35 games.

The legendary lefty was named captain of the Yankees in 1986. During his career, Guidry also won five Gold Glove Awards, appeared in four All-Star Games and has his #49 retired by the Yankees with a plaque honoring him in Monument Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.