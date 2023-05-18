Fisher Cats Introduce New Bat Dog Casey

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are proud to introduce Casey, who will serve as the team's new Bat Dog for home games at Delta Dental Stadium.

Casey, a lovable black lab, is currently in training at Green Leaf Pet Resort in New Jersey, where the world-famous Trenton Thunder bat dogs are trained. She is refining her skills and is expected to join the team later this season.

The Fisher Cats celebrated the life of Ollie in January 2021, after serving as the team's bat dog from 2008-2016. Ollie was the son of former Trenton Bat Dog Chase and brother of former Trenton Bat Dog Derby.

"We are excited to welcome Casey to our award-winning front office and continue the legacy of Ollie the Bat Dog," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to meet Casey at future games and create wonderful memories with her."

Benny, the previously named Bat Dog, completed his training and will now serve an even bigger purpose as a therapy dog, providing support for Veterans and First Responders through the Hero Pups organization.

"Although he was too small to have a long and healthy bat dog career, Benny is doing very well," said Laura Barker, the founder of Hero Pups. "His bat dog training has helped him greatly in his new career path benefiting our nation's heroes."

As part of the Fisher Cats continued commitment to supporting active military and veterans, Military Appreciation Night will take place Friday, June 2. Half the proceeds from individual ticket sales will benefit Swim With a Mission, a nonprofit organization that raises money and donates to worthy organizations that provide services and support to veterans. Tickets to attend Military Appreciation Night and support the cause can be purchased at nhfishercats.com.

PetWellClinic, a new veterinary clinic for both urgent care and primary care located on South Willow Street in Manchester, will be the proud provider of veterinary services to Casey the Bat Dog, in addition to serving as the presenting sponsor of Bark in the Park at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Bark in the Park series continues Wednesday, June 14, when the Fisher Cats host the Akron RubberDucks, and the final one will be held Wednesday, September 13, against the Somerset Patriots. Ticket packages are available at nhfishercats.com.

The Fisher Cats continue a six-game home series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and play regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, September 17. Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

