May 18, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SIXTH INNING SINKS SEA DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 14-6 last night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford took the lead first in the bottom of the first inning after a hit by pitch and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. An RBI groundout by Grant Lavigne along with a two-RBI single by Julio Carreras would bring three Yard Goats in to score and Portland trailed, 3-0. Corey Rosier remained aggressive in the base paths with back-to-back stolen bases in the top of the third inning. After working a walk, Rosier stole second and third to become a team leader in stolen bases alongside Ceddanne Rafaela who also has twenty. Two runs came across in the top of the third inning after Rosier was brought in to score on a ground out by Nick Yorke while a sacrifice fly by Niko Kavadas would put Portland on the board, 3-2. Nick Yorke blasted a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to put Portland on top, 4-3. Hartford took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as ten runs came across to score, two of which came from a two-run home run by Grant Lavigne. The Yard Goats sent fourteen batters to the plate and capitalized on two errors and two pitching changes from Portland in the inning while scoring ten runs on eight hits. Hartford reclaimed the 13-4 lead with a franchise-record ten runs in the inning. A pair of singles by Tyler Dearden and Corey Rosier along with a walk by Nick Yorke would load the bases in the top of the ninth. A two-run single by Rafaela would allow Dearden and Rosier to score but Portland trailed, 14-6.

ROSIER STILL RUNS With two stolen bases last night, Corey Rosier is now tied with Ceddanne Rafaela with 20 stolen bases, the most in the Eastern League. As a team, the Sea Dogs have swiped 87 bases, the most in the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots have the second-most amount of stolen bases with 82.

DROHAN IS MOVING UP Prior to tonight's game, the Boston Red Sox announced that LHP Shane Drohan has been promoted to the AAA Worcester Red Sox. With the Sea Dogs, Drohan made six starts and went 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA. He tossed 34.0 innings allowing five runs on 19 hits while walking nine and striking out 36. He was named both Eastern League Pitcher of the Week and the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in April in the Eastern League.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 1.5 games while the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied for third place, 4.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 18, 2007 - Michael Bowden earned the victory in his Double-A debut, holding the Reading Phillies to one earned run on two hits over five innings. Bowden retired the first 11 batters faced and finished with five strikeouts. The Sea Dogs scored a 5-3 victory in the series opener at First Energy Stadium.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will make his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs tonight in Hartford. He made six starts with Greenville Drive and was 2-2 with 4.88 ERA. Gambrell tossed 31.1 innings allowing 23 runs (17 earned) on 35 hits while walking nine and striking out 36 and held opposing hitters to a .271 batting average. In his last outing, he Tossed 7.0 innings May 13th against Winston Salem and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk.

