Flying Squirrels Hosting 'Dinner on the Infield' on June 15

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting the second annual "Dinner on the Infield" presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers at The Diamond on Thursday, June 15 with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

The dinner, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 15, will take place on the stadium's infield and will feature food served by Cabo Fish Taco, FiftyOne Pizza, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $75 each or $140 for two. Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will include an open bar, food from Cabo Fish Taco and FiftyOne Pizza, special entertainment, live music from the Inside Out Band, games and more. Vegetarian food options will be available.

Attire for the event is "cookout." High heels are not allowed on the field, but wedges are permitted.

Proceeds from the event benefit the missions of Flying Squirrels Charities, including the All-Star Legacy Scholarship and the Richmond 34 Scholarship.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels' offices at The Diamond.

