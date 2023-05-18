Flying Squirrels Hosting 'Dinner on the Infield' on June 15
May 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting the second annual "Dinner on the Infield" presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers at The Diamond on Thursday, June 15 with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.
The dinner, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 15, will take place on the stadium's infield and will feature food served by Cabo Fish Taco, FiftyOne Pizza, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Tickets for the event are on sale now for $75 each or $140 for two. Tickets can be purchased here.
The event will include an open bar, food from Cabo Fish Taco and FiftyOne Pizza, special entertainment, live music from the Inside Out Band, games and more. Vegetarian food options will be available.
Attire for the event is "cookout." High heels are not allowed on the field, but wedges are permitted.
Proceeds from the event benefit the missions of Flying Squirrels Charities, including the All-Star Legacy Scholarship and the Richmond 34 Scholarship.
Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels' offices at The Diamond.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2023
- Flying Squirrels Hosting 'Dinner on the Infield' on June 15 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- May 18, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fred Biletnikoff to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at UPMC Park - Erie SeaWolves
- Fisher Cats Introduce New Bat Dog Casey - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Somerset Patriots to Honor Yankees Legend Ron Guidry at Two Games this Season - Somerset Patriots
- Sixth Inning Sinks Sea Dogs in Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Lavigne Homers in 10-Run Sixth, Pickles Bounce Portland 14-6 - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Flying Squirrels Hosting 'Dinner on the Infield' on June 15
- Four-Homer Night Rockets Richmond to Big Win Over Akron
- Squirrels Drop Rain-Shortened Series Opener to 'Ducks
- Matos Mashes Four Hits in 7-3 Victory over SeaWolves
- Richmond Surrenders Four Straight Runs in 4-2 Loss to Erie