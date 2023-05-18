Portland Falls 4-3 After 12 Innings in Hartford

May 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut- The Portland Sea Dogs (23-13) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (19-16) in their longest extra-inning game of the season on Thursday night. The Yard Goats took advantage of a Portland error in the bottom of the 12th inning to win 4-3. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain in first place, 0.5 game ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots.

Grant Gambrell was dominant in his debut for Portland, retiring the first fifteen Yard Goats he faced in order and carried a perfect game through his first 5.0 innings of work for Portland. Gambrell allowed a full count just twice amongst those fifteen batters and did not issue a walk in his start. Over 6.0 innings, Gambrell allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

In a pitcher's duel on Thursday night, the ballgame was scoreless through the first 5.0 innings. Portland recorded four hits while the Yard Goats remained hitless through five. Phillip Sikes recorded a lead off single in the top of the first to extend his on base streak to ten games.

In the bottom of the sixth, Drew Romo hit a solo home run to right field to put the Yard Goats on the board first, breaking up Gambrell's perfect game.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Niko Kavadas blasted one deep to left field to record his sixth home run of the season. With his solo home run, the Sea Dogs tied the game, 1-1. Kavadas now leads the Sea Dogs in home runs with his six on the season, three of which have come in this series against Hartford.

The Yard Goats left two stranded in the bottom of the ninth and the Sea Dogs played into the tenth inning for the sixth time of the season.

In the top of the tenth, Corey Rosier represented the runner at second base for Portland and advanced to third on a fly out by Stephen Scott. Rosier came around to score on an RBI single from Christian Koss and Portland took the lead for the first time, 2-1.

Hartford tied the ballgame yet again in the bottom of the tenth inning and Portland played into the eleventh inning for the first time of the season.

The Sea Dogs reclaimed the 3-2 lead in the top of the eleventh with an RBI single by Nick Yorke to score Phillip Sikes however a sacrifice fly by Zac Veen brought Brett Boswell in to score and the game continued to the twelfth inning tied, 3-3.

In the bottom of the twelfth inning, Julio Carreras bunted back to the pitcher, Theo Denlinger, who threw the ball wide of first base and allowed Kyle Datres to score and Hartford walked it off in the bottom of the twelfth.

Hartford reliever RHP Will Ethridge (1-0, 2.08 ERA) earned the win after tossing 1.0 perfect inning. He did not issue a walk. Portland reliever RHP Theo Denlinger (1-3, 1.84 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching the twelfth inning allowing the winning run on one hit. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park tomorrow, May 19, 2023 for game four of a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game four is slated for 7:10pm. Hartford will send RHP Nick Garcia (0-1, 8.39 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.