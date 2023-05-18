Home Run Parade Powers Patriots To Victory

Somerset Patriots' Jasson Dominguez on game night

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 10-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening in an offensive explosion.

The Patriots launched a season high four home runs, including long-balls from three of the top four Yankees prospects.

The top four in Somerset's order of Trey Sweeney, Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells and Everson Pereira combined to go 6-for-14 with 3 HR, 5 RBI and 7 R.

Eight of the Patriots starting nine recorded at least one hit, while all nine batters reached base. o The Patriots bullpen trio of Shawn Semple, Justin Wilson, and Michael Giacone combined to go 5.1 shutout innings of relief, allowing only 1 H with 6 K's.

RHP Richard Fitts (3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 K) earned a no-decision in his seventh start of the season.

CF Jasson Dominguez (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning, later extending the Patriots lead to six runs with a two-run homer in the 4th inning.

Over his last 12 games, Dominguez is now slashing .313/.393/.583 with 4 HR, 14 RBI, and 13 R.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) put the Patriots on the board with a three-run double in the 1st inning, before his two-run blast in the third gave Somerset a five-run lead. Hardman registered a career-high five RBI and his fifth multi-RBI game of the season. The Yankees No. 18 prospect took sole possession of the team HR lead with his seventh of the year.

C Austin Wells (2-for-3, HR, 2R) singled and scored in the 1st inning. In the 2nd, he gave the Patriots a 5-2 lead with his solo home run.

In 12 G since being activated from the injured list on 5/2, Wells has 6 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R and a 1.066 OPS.

Wells has recorded an RBI in nine of his 12 games played with Somerset this season, including 6 multi-RBI games.

LF Everson Pereira (2-for-4, HR) concluded the scoring with his sixth homer of the year, a solo blast in the 7th inning.

Pereira has now homered in back-to-back games and five times over his last 8 G.

The Yankees No. 4 prospect registered his third straight multi-hit performance and ninth overall multi-hit game this season, tied for the team lead. His 21 RBI on the season now lead the team and are tied for fifth in the Eastern League.

