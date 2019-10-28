Somerset Patriots Announce 2020 Schedule

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced their schedule for the 2020 season, beginning at home on Friday, May 1st against the Road Warriors at 7:05 pm.

The 126-game Atlantic League schedule will run from Friday, May 1st through Sunday, September 20th with 72 home games.

The Patriots will host 36 weekend games at TD Bank Ballpark. Game times for Monday through Saturday games are set for 7:05 pm, except for weekday games in May, June 2nd through 11th, and September, which will begin at 6:35 pm. Sunday games are scheduled for 1:05 pm in May, June and September, while changing to 5:05 pm in July and August.

The team will host 20 firework nights and be home on Father's Day on Sunday, June 21st. The team's promotional calendar of events is currently in the works and will be announced throughout the off-season.

Three day-night double headers are scheduled for the season. On Wednesday, May 6th, the Patriots will take on the Lancaster Barnstormers at 11:05 am and 6:35 pm. On Wednesday, May 20th, Somerset will host the High Point Rockers for an 11:05 am and 6:35 pm game. The Patriots will take on the Road Warriors at 11:05 am and 6:35 pm on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In addition to the early games of the day-night double headers, the Patriots will also have 11:05 am games on Wednesday, July 22nd versus the Long Island Ducks, Thursday, August 6th versus the Skeeters, and Wednesday, August 12th against the Road Warriors.

Eight member clubs will make up the Atlantic League, including the Road Warriors, who will enjoy the distinction of playing each of their games on the road. The league has utilized the Road Warriors in a number of seasons past, most recently in 2018, and the ALPB expects to return to a full complement of eight home communities in 2021.

During the 2020 season, the Road Warriors will be members of the Liberty Division in the place previously occupied by the New Britain Bees, who will now be operating in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The Liberty Division will continue to include the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Somerset Patriots. The Freedom Division's four clubs remain the same: the Lancaster Barnstormers, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Sugar Land Skeeters and York Revolution.

The 23rd Annual Atlantic League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 15th, hosted by the Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md. 2020 marks the second time the Blue Crabs will host the All-Star Game, previously doing so in 2013.

The ALPB schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20. The first half and second half champions from the Liberty and Freedom Divisions will qualify for 2020 Atlantic League championship playoffs. Should one team win each half in their respective division, a wild card scenario comes into play where the team with the next best overall record, regardless of division, qualifies for the postseason. If both first half division champions win the second half as well, a double wild card scenario will be instituted. Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 21, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 28.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

