Bees 2020 All-Star Summer Schedule Announced

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the dates and start times for the team's 2020 schedule in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League ("FCBL"). The home opener in the Bees new circuit will be Thursday, May 28 at 10:35am and will conclude on Sunday, August 2 at 1:35pm. The 2020 schedule is highlighted by New Britain Stadium hosting the 2020 FCBL All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14, which will be followed by the season's biggest fireworks show of the year.

"We're excited to be a new member of the Futures League," said Bees GM Brad Smith. "While our league affiliation has changed, one thing will not - our commitment to providing Central Connecticut the best entertainment value and most affordable way to spend their discretionary dollar."

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Bees baseball at New Britain Stadium on 13 weekend dates (Friday-Sunday), including five in July. The Bees will play host to 29 games in all in 2020, including a 4th of July fireworks spectacular. The full promotional schedule will be released in April.

Ticket packages, with prices starting at just $5 a ticket, are on sale now by calling 860-826-BEES (2337) or by emailing sscarpati@nbbees.com. For more information, visit www.NBBees.com.

The 2020 FCBL All-Star identity (see logo, above) was developed by Skye Design Studios ("SDS"), a national leader in sport branding and identity design based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

"All-Star events are a great opportunity to celebrate both the host city and club in a fun and memorable way," said Skye Dillon, owner of SDS. "New Britain's motto, 'industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey', was a natural starting point for this particular identity, and its nickname 'Hard-Hittin' New Britain' gave us another unique layer - and convenient baseball reference - to integrate. Likewise, the design takes on the same style as the Bees' team branding and features a hard-hittin' Sting above the newest city landmark, the Beehive Bridge."

