York Revolution Announces 2020 Schedule

(York, Pa.) - Even as the World Series concludes, baseball fans have something new to look forward to: The York Revolution has announced its 2020 schedule!

The team's 14th season will mark the return of the Road Warriors, the Atlantic League-supported permanent "away" team that will take the place of the departing New Britain Bees. The 2020 season will feature 72 home games, including 18 games against the Road Warriors, who will face the Revolution in its home opener on Friday, May 8.

The Revs will start the season Thursday, April 30, with a series against the Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters, followed by a visit to the High Point Rockers.

Revolution officials have begun developing another exciting, family-friendly promotional schedule that will feature giveaways, celebrity or character appearances, and entertainments acts. Revolution memberships are already on sale, and individual tickets will go on sale in late Winter 2020.

The team has also announced a preseason special offer on memberships in the popular 1741 Club presented by UPMC, which made its highly successful debut in the 2019 season and drew thousands to the renovated club space on the skybox level of PeoplesBank Park. Individuals and companies who buy or renew 1741 Club memberships by December 31 will lock in 2019 rates for the 2020 season.

The Revs' home schedule will feature 36 weekend games, 3 Mondays, 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, and 11 Thursdays. The team will be on the road for 54 games.

The coming season will mark the latest chapter in the "War of the Roses," the Revolution's ongoing rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Revs will welcome the Stormers to the White Rose City six times in 2020 and travel to the Red Rose City nine times. The team with the best head-to-head record will claim the Community Cup, which currently resides in PeoplesBank Park.

The Revolution will face the defending Atlantic League Champion Long Island Ducks in 16 games, the Sugar Land Skeeters in 20 games, the Somerset Patriots in 19 games, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 19 games, and the High Point Rockers in 19 games.

The 2020 ALPB schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.

Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 21, 2018, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 28.

The full 2020 York Revolution schedule is below.

2020 York Revolution Schedule

April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land

May 4 OFF

May 5-7 at High Point

May 8-10 Road Warriors

May 11 OFF

May 12-14 Road Warriors

May 15-17 at Somerset

May 18-21 Southern Maryland

May 22-24 Lancaster

May 25 OFF

May 26-28 at High Point

May 29-31 at Lancaster

June 1-4 Long Island

June 5-7 Sugar Land

June 8 OFF

June 9-11 at Long Island

June 12-14 High Point

June 15 OFF

June 16-18 Road Warriors

June 19-21 at Somerset

June 22 OFF

June 23-25 at Southern Maryland

June 26-28 Sugar Land

June 29-July 1 Road Warriors

July 2 OFF

July 3-5 at Southern Maryland

July 6 OFF

July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset

July 10-12 Road Warriors

July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)

July 17-19 at Long Island

July 20 OFF

July 21-23 at Lancaster

July 24-26 Somerset

July 27 OFF

July 28-30 High Point

July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland

Aug. 3 OFF

Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors

Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland

Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land

Aug. 17-20 Somerset

Aug. 21-23 High Point

Aug. 24 OFF

Aug. 25-27 at Somerset

Aug. 28-30 Lancaster

Aug. 31 OFF

Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land

Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster

Sept. 7 OFF

Sept. 8-10 Long Island

Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland

Sept. 14-17 at High Point

Sept. 18-20 Long Island

