York Revolution Announces 2020 Schedule
October 28, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - Even as the World Series concludes, baseball fans have something new to look forward to: The York Revolution has announced its 2020 schedule!
The team's 14th season will mark the return of the Road Warriors, the Atlantic League-supported permanent "away" team that will take the place of the departing New Britain Bees. The 2020 season will feature 72 home games, including 18 games against the Road Warriors, who will face the Revolution in its home opener on Friday, May 8.
The Revs will start the season Thursday, April 30, with a series against the Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters, followed by a visit to the High Point Rockers.
Revolution officials have begun developing another exciting, family-friendly promotional schedule that will feature giveaways, celebrity or character appearances, and entertainments acts. Revolution memberships are already on sale, and individual tickets will go on sale in late Winter 2020.
The team has also announced a preseason special offer on memberships in the popular 1741 Club presented by UPMC, which made its highly successful debut in the 2019 season and drew thousands to the renovated club space on the skybox level of PeoplesBank Park. Individuals and companies who buy or renew 1741 Club memberships by December 31 will lock in 2019 rates for the 2020 season.
The Revs' home schedule will feature 36 weekend games, 3 Mondays, 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, and 11 Thursdays. The team will be on the road for 54 games.
The coming season will mark the latest chapter in the "War of the Roses," the Revolution's ongoing rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Revs will welcome the Stormers to the White Rose City six times in 2020 and travel to the Red Rose City nine times. The team with the best head-to-head record will claim the Community Cup, which currently resides in PeoplesBank Park.
The Revolution will face the defending Atlantic League Champion Long Island Ducks in 16 games, the Sugar Land Skeeters in 20 games, the Somerset Patriots in 19 games, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 19 games, and the High Point Rockers in 19 games.
The 2020 ALPB schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.
Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 21, 2018, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 28.
The full 2020 York Revolution schedule is below.
2020 York Revolution Schedule
April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land
May 4 OFF
May 5-7 at High Point
May 8-10 Road Warriors
May 11 OFF
May 12-14 Road Warriors
May 15-17 at Somerset
May 18-21 Southern Maryland
May 22-24 Lancaster
May 25 OFF
May 26-28 at High Point
May 29-31 at Lancaster
June 1-4 Long Island
June 5-7 Sugar Land
June 8 OFF
June 9-11 at Long Island
June 12-14 High Point
June 15 OFF
June 16-18 Road Warriors
June 19-21 at Somerset
June 22 OFF
June 23-25 at Southern Maryland
June 26-28 Sugar Land
June 29-July 1 Road Warriors
July 2 OFF
July 3-5 at Southern Maryland
July 6 OFF
July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset
July 10-12 Road Warriors
July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)
July 17-19 at Long Island
July 20 OFF
July 21-23 at Lancaster
July 24-26 Somerset
July 27 OFF
July 28-30 High Point
July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland
Aug. 3 OFF
Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors
Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland
Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land
Aug. 17-20 Somerset
Aug. 21-23 High Point
Aug. 24 OFF
Aug. 25-27 at Somerset
Aug. 28-30 Lancaster
Aug. 31 OFF
Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land
Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster
Sept. 7 OFF
Sept. 8-10 Long Island
Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland
Sept. 14-17 at High Point
Sept. 18-20 Long Island
