2020 Schedule Announced - Championship Ring & Banner Raising May 31

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, today announced the dates and starting times for the 2020 regular season, featuring 72 home games at Bethpage Ballpark.

The regular season and home opener for the 2020 campaign will take place at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, May 1, against the Lancaster Barnstormers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Prior to the game, the Ducks will host a championship ring and banner raising ceremony in recognition of the team's 2019 Atlantic League title. This marks the first time the Ducks will open the regular season at home since 2010, when they also faced Lancaster.

The 2020 season will feature a 126-game schedule divided into two 63-game halves. The first half of the season will conclude Thursday, July 9, on the road against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, while the second half will wrap up Sunday, September 20, on the road against the York Revolution. The schedule will also include 19 games against the Road Warriors, who will enjoy the distinction of playing each of their games on the road and will be members of the Liberty Division. The Atlantic League All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md., on Wednesday, July 15.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy 12 home weekends (Friday-Sunday) with the Ducks, including three in May, July and August. The team will host two Camp Days, featuring 11:05 a.m. start times, on Wednesday, July 29, and Wednesday, August 19. The second Camp Day will be part of a day/night doubleheader against the High Point Rockers, with game two beginning at 6:35 p.m. The Ducks will also host a doubleheader on Saturday, June 20, against the Road Warriors, with games at 1:05 and 6:35 p.m., and a "Businessman's Special" doubleheader on Wednesday, September 16, against the Somerset Patriots, with games at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m. The full promotional schedule, including theme nights and several giveaways celebrating the Ducks 2019 Atlantic League Championship, will be released in March.

All Monday through Saturday games at Bethpage Ballpark will begin at 6:35 p.m., unless otherwise noted, while start times for Sunday contests will be 1:35 p.m. in May, June and September and 5:05 p.m. in July and August. 2020 season ticket plans are now on sale, and fans wishing to enjoy the best savings and most benefits of Ducks baseball are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 for further information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

