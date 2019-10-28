Blue Crabs Release 2020 Schedule

October 28, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has released its 2020 season schedule. The ALPB's 23rd season of play features a 126 game schedule that begins for your Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on April 30th on the road against the High Point Rockers.

In a slightly shortened 126 game season due to the one year addition of the Road Warriors, a team that will play a full season on the road, Southern Maryland will play 72 games at home and another 54 on the road.

The much anticipated Blue Crabs' Opening Day falls on Friday, May 8th against the High Point Rockers to kick off a three game weekend series.

Regency Furniture Stadium will once again light up the skies on Fourth of July weekend when the Blue Crabs host the York Revolution for a three game set from Friday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 5th.

A little over a week later, Southern Maryland will once again see its brightest stars shine when the team hosts the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th for the first time since 2013.

The Blue Crabs will continue to be the hub for affordable family fun on the weekends in 2020, as a whopping 36 home games will be on either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, accounting for half of the team's games at home. The 2020 schedule doesn't include any home games on Mondays, but will feature ten Silver Slugger Tuesdays, including three doubleheaders. Cove Point Winery's Wined Up Wednesday will occur 11 times while our All You Can Eat, All You Can Drink special returns with nine Thursday night home games.

The months of June and August rival each other for the most Blue Crabs home games. August's 19 home games are the most in 2020 with June's 18 home games coming in a close second place. July will see 14 Blue Crabs home games in addition to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game and festivities. May features a dozen home games while September holds nine.

To kick off the first half of the season the team will spend a good chunk of time on the road including 1,612 miles of travel prior to the team's home opener. Following a road heavy month of May, the Blue Crabs will settle in at home down the stretch of the first half of the season with 16 of the team's 22 games coming at home from June 12th through July 9th.

The final day of the first half is Thursday, July 9th. The Blue Crabs will then play three more games prior to the All-Star break to kick off the second half of the season. Following the All-Star break the Blue Crabs will host the Road Warriors for a seven games series beginning on Friday, July 17th. Later on in the second half the team will have their most home dominant stretch of the season. From August 14th through September 10th the team will play 18 home games to counter just six road games.

The ALPB schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9th and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20th. The first half and second half champions in each division will qualify for 2020 Atlantic League playoffs.

A complete promotional schedule for the 2020 season will be released at a later date. 2020 season tickets and ticket plans are on sale now. Call 301-638-9788 or visit online for more information and to save your seat at the ballpark for the upcoming season. Group tickets start as low as $10 per person.

