Solid Start Lifts Mudcats Past Lynchburg

August 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, V.A - The Carolina Mudcats got a quality start from Daniel Corniel and the bullpen was able to hang on over the final 2.2 innings as Carolina beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Bank on the James Stadium.

Carolina (72-47 overall, 31-23 second half) tallied the first score in the third inning when Yophery Rodriguez doubled home Yhoswar Garcia for the early advantage.

In the fourth, the Mudcats would add to their lead when Garcia guided a fly ball to right field to score David Garcia and a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame Rodriguez collected his second RBI of the night on a single past the second basemen and a 3-0 lead.

That's when Daniel Corniel (W, 4-5) really went to work allowing just three hits and one run over his 6.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts to record the quality start.

Lynchburg (64-54 overall, 27-26 second half) got on the board in the seventh inning on a Juan Benjamin double which chased Corniel from the game. The Hillcats added another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Welbyn Francisca single to make it a one-run game.

In the ninth, Lynchburg would get to the tying run on base against Jesus Flores (S, 1) but could not move him past first. Flores would work the final 2.2 innings allowing one run with four hits and three strikeouts to earn the save and preserve the 3-2 victory.

Carolina and Lynchburg continue their series on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats returns to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds.

