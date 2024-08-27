Shorebirds Open Final Homestand with Win Over Red Sox

August 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (48-72, 25-30) began their final homestand of the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Salem Red Sox (64-57, 30-25).

Base runners were tough to come by for both clubs in the first half of the game as Delmarva starter, Ty Weatherly, threw 4 perfect innings to begin the night with his counterpart, Eduardo Rivera, tossing 4 shutout innings of his own with 8 strikeouts.

The Red Sox broke the stalemate in the fifth with a two-out, RBI single by Natanael Yuten, scoring Caden Rose to give Salem a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds countered in the bottom half as Ryan Stafford scored from third on a ground ball off the bat of Miguel Rodriguez, beating the throw to home to tie the game at one. Edwin Amparo gave Delmarva their first lead with a successful bunt down the third base line that plated Colin Tuft while Amparo reached safely at first. The Shorebirds continued their trickery, using a successful first-and-third steal to sneak another run home, making it 3-1. Austin Overn capped off the inning with a two-run homer, his first career long-ball gave Delmarva a 5-1 advantage.

Salem pushed a run across on a throwing error in the sixth to pull within three at 5-2.

That's as close as the Red Sox could get as Justin Showalter slammed the door by blanking Salem for the final three innings, securing a 5-2 win for the Shorebirds.

Ty Weatherly (2-3) picked up the win with Justin Showalter (1) earning his first save. Reliever, Trennor O'Donnell (3-6) was saddled with the loss.

Delmarva goes for a second-straight win over Salem on Wednesday with Eccel Correa getting the ball for the Shorebirds versus Luis Cohen for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.