Sanchez and Rodriguez to Wisconsin; Molina, Seppings, Hernandez and Hardin Added from ACL Brewers and Knoth to 7-Day IL

August 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of RHP Dikember Sanchez and RHP Brailin Rodriguez from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the addition of LHP Mason Molina, RHP Jack Seppings, RHP Melvin Hernandez and RHP Tyson Hardin from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and RHP Josh Knoth placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

8/27: RHP Josh Knoth placed on 7-day IL as of August 25

8/27: RHP Dikember Sanchez transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

8/27: RHP Brailin Rodriguez transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

8/27: LHP Mason Molina added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/27: RHP Jack Seppings added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/27: RHP Melvin Hernandez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/27: RHP Tyson Hardin added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

