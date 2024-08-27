Pelicans Drop Both Games of Tuesday's Doubleheader against Wood Ducks

August 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

In a rare Tuesday doubleheader, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ended up on the losing end of both games with a 13-0 loss in the suspended game from August 11th and a 2-1 loss in the 7-inning game following. The losses dropped the Pelicans to 54-63 and 25-26 in the second half, while the Wood Ducks improved to 61-55 and 26-25 in the second half.

Game One: In a game that started in Kinston, North Carolina on August 11th, the Pelicans were blanked 13-0 as the game was completed on Tuesday night. The two teams played two innings at Down East on August 11th, with the Wood Ducks taking an 8-0 lead before rain forced the game to be suspended and picked up in Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans were held to just three hits with just one of them coming Tuesday night. Carter Trice (1-2, 2B, BB) doubled in the second inning before the game was suspended.

With three earned runs in the first inning, JP Wheat (0-1) took the loss with four walks and two hits allowed. Kenten Egbert followed with five earned runs off five hits in his lone inning out of the bullpen. Luis Rujano picked the game up Tuesday night with 10 hits allowed through four innings and five runs, four earned.

The Wood Ducks were led by Julian Brock (4-4, HR, 4 RBI) after driving in four including a two-run single on August 11th and a solo home run on Tuesday night. Marcos Torres (2-2, 2B, 3 RBI) brought home three runs after coming in as a pinch-hitter.

Ivan Oviedo (2-0) started the resumed game and tossed four shutout frames with six strikeouts to take the win. Starter Brayan Mendoza posted two shutout frames with three strikeouts on August 11th.

Game Two: The Pelicans failed to score on multiple occasions as the Wood Ducks swept the day with a 2-1 win. Leonel Espinoza (1-2, HR, RBI) provided the only spark on a first-inning home run. Myrtle Beach left five on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Yenrri Rojas (4-5) took the loss after allowing both earned runs in his 4 2/3 innings while sacrificing eight hits. Connor Schultz shut down the Wood Ducks with 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Echedry Vargas (2-4, RBI) provided the go-ahead single in the top of the fifth to put the Wood Ducks in front. Pedro Guerrero (0-2, RBI) brought home the first run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. All nine Wood Ducks' hits were singles.

Tuesday's win went to Joey Danielson (2-0) with 1 2/3 shutout frames out of the bullpen with just one hit allowed. Starter Thomas Ireland allowed the home run but struck out four in his 4 1/3 inning outing.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

