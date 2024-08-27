Freddies Rally from Five Down to Beat Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, NC - The FredNats erased a five-run deficit to beat the Cannon Ballers in the series opener, 10-6. FXBG is 34-21 (69-52), and Kannapolis is now 23-32 (64-57).

The Ballers tagged Alex Clemmey for a couple runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the young lefty settled down after that to retire 10 straight hitters at one point.

Brandon Pimentel got Fredericksburg on the board in the fourth inning, with his 20th double of the year to drive home Seaver King.

Clemmey worked himself into a jam in the fifth inning. A leadoff single followed by a walk put two men on for Nathan Archer, who punched a RBI single the other way to make it 3-1 Kannapolis. Clemmey managed to record the second out of the inning, but Fredericksburg handed the ball to Camilo Sanchez with two outs and two men on. He then allowed back-to-back RBI doubles, as the Ballers opened up a 6-1 lead after five innings.

The FredNat rally began in the sixth inning, all with two outs. Caleb Lomavita worked a walk, Brandon Pimentel got hit by a pitch, before Cristhian Vaquero hammered a triple to bring both runs home to make it 6-3 Kannapolis.

In the top of the seventh, Jorgelys Mota and Brenner Cox each singled to put runners on the corners, before Brenner stole second base. Seaver King brought Mota in from third base with a flare into center field, then later in the frame, Caleb Lomavita lifted a sac fly to right which was deep enough to plate Cox. Brandon Pimentel then hit a screaming liner down the right field line to get King in, and tie the ballgame at 6-6.

Both bullpens worked a scoreless eighth inning, before the Freddies attacked in the ninth. Seaver King got the rally going with a one-out triple, Kevin Bazzell walked, then Lomavita drove King in with a go-ahead RBI single. After a passed ball, Brandon Pimentel notched his third RBI of the night which put the Nats up 8-6. Cristhian Vaquero followed Pimentel and recorded his third RBI as well to make it 9-6, and later, Brenner Cox got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to complete a four-run top of the ninth for the Nats.

Robert Cranz spun a 1-2-3 ninth inning to snuff out any hopes of a rally, as Fredericksburg took down Kannapolis 10-6. Cranz (1-0) earned his first professional win, and Jesus Mendez (4-6) took the loss. In game two, Travis Sthele (6-7, 5.00) gets the ball for FXBG, against Jake Peppers (6-6, 4.41) in a 6:30 start.

