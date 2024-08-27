RiverDogs Add Rays First-Round Pick to Roster

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, announced that 2024 first-round draft pick Theo Gillen has been added to the Single-A club's roster on Tuesday. The outfielder from Texas was selected with the 18th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. He becomes the first high school selection by the Rays to make his full-season debut in the same year he was drafted since the start of the 2021 season.

Along with the addition of Gillen, pitcher T.J. Nichols was activated from the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Seth Chavez was promoted to High-A Bowling Green and outfielder Enzo Paulino was placed on the development list.

The 18-year-old Gillen is widely regarded as one of the top high school hitters in the 2024 draft class. During his senior season at Westlake High he posted a .415 batting average, seven home runs and 30 runs batted in. Gillen also stole 29 bases during his final prep campaign.

MLB Pipeline ranks Gillen as the Rays #6 overall prospect. He played shortstop in high school but is transitioning to the outfield at the professional level. He is in the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

