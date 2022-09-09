Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2022-23 Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season, presented by Janney Roofing. As a result of the changes, the dates and/or times of 12 home games have been updated.

Single-game tickets for all 36 Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Solar Bears half-season and partial plan ticket members will be contacted to select their games later today, and full and half-season ticket members will later be contacted about exclusive pre-sale ticket offers.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears begin the 2022-23 season - their 11th season of competition in the ECHL and their first under new head coach and general manager Matt Carkner - on the road against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22 before returning to Orlando to host Jacksonville for Opening Night on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Orlando enters its fifth season as the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, which has made three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, winning in 2020 and 2021.

Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All Thursday home games will be a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beer specials.

All Sunday home games will be a VyStar Credit Union Sunday: The first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who present their VyStar Credit Union debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

Additional promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

The updated 2022-23 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern; home games listed in bold*** indicate a home game change from the original 2022-23 schedule announced by ECHL on May 5; all game dates, times, opponents and promotions subject to change):

October: 4 games (3 home, 1 away)

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m.*** - Opening Night

Wednesday, Oct. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.*** - Boo with the Bears

November: 12 games (7 home, 5 away)

Friday, Nov. 4 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. Florida at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game

Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Trois-Rivières at 3 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / Food Drive

Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Nov. 18 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24 vs. Greenville at 12 p.m.*** - Thanksgiving Day Game

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Women in Hockey Night

December: 15 games (5 home, 10 away)

Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Kalamazoo at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Janney Roofing

Saturday, Dec. 17 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.*** - Underwear Toss

Friday, Dec. 30 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

January: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Trois-Rivières at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 at Trois-Rivières at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Trois-Rivières at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, Jan. 19 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.*** - Pink Whitney Night / Pink Whitney Jerseys

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Mites Jamboree / Alumni Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson / Food Fest

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs. Florida at 3 p.m. - Celebrity Classic / Alumni Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson

Thursday, Jan. 26 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

February: 11 games (6 home, 5 away)

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 at Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Scout Night / Tie Dye Night

Friday, Feb. 10 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Utah at 3 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Monday, Feb. 20 vs. Utah at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m.***

March: 11 games (7 home, 4 away)

Thursday, March 2 vs. Adirondack at 7 p.m. - Jewish Heritage Night

Friday, March 3 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 10 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch

Sunday, March 12 vs. Jacksonville at 3 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services / Postgame Skate to Eliminate

Wednesday, March 15 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

April: 6 games (2 home, 4 away)

Saturday, April 1 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Food Fest / First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

Friday, April 7 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 14 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 15 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at Jacksonville at 5 p.m.

The Solar Bears will compete in the South Division during the 2022-23 season, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators (Arizona Coyotes), Florida Everblades (Florida Panthers), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Los Angeles Kings), Jacksonville Icemen (New York Rangers), expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates (Vegas Golden Knights) and South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals).

Orlando will host a total of 11 opponents on home ice over the course of the season, and will host the following non-divisional opponents: Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils), Kalamazoo Wings (Columbus Blue Jackets), Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins), Trois-Rivières Lions (Montréal Canadiens) and Utah Grizzlies (Colorado Avalanche). The Solar Bears are also slated to visit two non-divisional opponents, the Idaho Steelheads (Dallas Stars) and Trois-Rivières.

Opponent Home Away

Adirondack 1 0

Atlanta 4 3

Florida 7 7

Greenville 6 3

Idaho 0 3

Jacksonville 8 5

Kalamazoo 1 0

Maine 1 0

Savannah 3 7

South Carolina 2 5

Trois-Rivières 1 3

Utah 2 0

Eight home games coincide with holiday breaks for Orange County Public Schools, and nine will coincide with Seminole County Public Schools.

Day Home Away

Monday 1 0

Tuesday 2 0

Wednesday 5 7

Thursday 9 1

Friday 8 12

Saturday 4 12

Sunday 7 4

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

