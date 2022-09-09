Highly Touted Preston Signs with Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of Quinn Preston for the 2022-23 season. Preston was acquired to complete a future consideration trade that saw Cam Clarke head to Toledo.

Preston, 24, turned pro this past spring after completing a four-year career at Ohio State University. He signed with the Walleye in late March and finished with seven points (2g, 7a) in eight games.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my first professional season in Wichita," commented Preston. "Toledo was a great place to get a feel for this level. I think it really helped me figure out what I needed to work on this summer. I can't wait to get things rolling down in Wichita and have a great year!"

A native of Trenton, Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward appeared in 127 career games for the Buckeyes, tallying 72 points (33g, 39a). He was named to the NCAA Lowes Senior Class All-Americans 2nd Team during his senior campaign. In 2018-19, he helped Ohio State to a Big 10 Regular Season title.

Preston is no stranger to the Sunflower state, having played one season (2015-16) in the North American Hockey League for the Topeka Roadrunners. He recorded 34 points (17g, 17a) in 59 games. Preston finished his junior career in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In 2017-18, he was named as an alternate captain. He went on to rack up 55 points (24g, 31a) in 58 games and had six points (4g, 2a) in five playoff games. He was named to the USHL Third All-Star Team that season.

