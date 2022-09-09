Lewis Zerter-Gossage Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of another returning forward on Friday, as Lewis Zerter-Gossage will play his third season in Maine. Last season, Zerter-Gossage made his mark by scoring five goals in a game on November 12th, 2021.

While he has bounced around since finishing college in 2019, Zerter-Gossage has continued to find his way back to Maine. He first appeared in a Mariners uniform at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, while under contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Maine's American Hockey League affiliate at the time. That season, he saw 13 games in Maine, scoring one goal and adding five assists. He also played in 25 games for the Wolf Pack and was ultimately traded to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in February of 2020. He finished out the remainder of that season with the Reading Royals.

For the 2020-21 season, Zerter-Gossage went to Europe to play in Germany for Blue Devils Weiden. He put up 6 points in 11 games there, signing with the Mariners the following summer. He got off to a blazing start in 2021-22, culminated by his five-goal, six-point game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, an 8-7 Mariners overtime loss. Both marks set Mariners team records. His big performance caught the eye of the AHL's Tucscon Roadrunners, who took Zerter-Gossage on a loan a few days later and held onto him until February when he was returned to Maine.

Zerter-Gossage, 27, battled through injuries the remainder of the season, but played in all six playoff games for the Mariners. He finished the 2021-22 season with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 17 regular season games with Maine, plus two assists in eight games for Tucson. He had one postseason assist for the Mariners.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Mariners," said Zerter-Gossage. "As a group, we've learned from last season and are ready for more success this year. I can't wait to do my part."

Before turning pro, Zerter-Gossage was Captain at Harvard University, where he played from 2015-2019. The Montreal, QC native played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Penticton Vees in 2014-15, where he helped lead them to a championship.

The Mariners 2022-23 roster now contains 14 names. Click here to view current roster.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM.

