Everblades Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud members of the ECHL, unveil their Promotional Schedule for the 2022-23 season.

"We are looking forward to the 2022-23 season with the Everblades defending the Kelly Cup at Hertz Arena," stated Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development Chris Palin. "We are pleased to announce that our favorite theme nights are back for the 2022-23 season with new specialty jerseys!"

The schedule features fan favorites, such as DC/Warner Bros. Night, Nickelodeon Night, Marvel Superhero Night, Military Night, Pink in the Rink and Teddy Bear Toss.

Weekly promotions such as Hump Day Deals, 239 Fridays and Saturday Tailgate will be featured in the full promotional schedule as well.

During Hump Day Deals, you can score on drink and food specials all night long with $3 Bud Lights (16 oz. domestic drafts) and John Morrell hot dogs.

239 Fridays, you can purchase 2 tickets for $39! Each ticket includes a customized menu option, either food or drinks, that will be different for each Friday game. Kids 12 and under also eat free in Breakaway Sports Pub! Reservations are recommended for Breakaway Sports Pub.

Saturday Tailgate happens every Saturday the Blades have a home game. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be live music and a tailgate party happening on the east side of the arena! Starting opening night, every other Saturday will additionally have bounce houses at the tailgate party.

Giveaways are featured in each corresponding game. There will be additional nights and giveaways announced at a later date. All promotional nights are subject to change.

Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 29 vs Jacksonville Icemen is only a few weeks away. Secure your single game tickets starting on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. HERE. All Blades 365 members can secure additional single game tickets during the presale starting Sept. 12. Contact your sales rep or call the office to 239-948-7825 today.

October

Opening Night + Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro | Sat. Oct. 29

November

Faith & Family Night | Fri. Nov. 4

Military Night presented by NCFP | Sat. Nov. 5**

Swampee's Birthday presented by Arthrex | Sat. Nov. 19 (crossbody bag giveaway)

December

DC/Warner Bros. Night/Skate with The Players | Sat. Dec. 3**

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bear Necessities and Fifth Third Bank | Sat. Dec. 17**

January

First Responders Night presented by CCPF and MDA | Sat. Jan. 7**

February

Nickelodeon Night presented by Animal Refuge Center | Sat. Feb. 11**

Marvel Superhero Night | Sat. Feb. 25**

March

Blackout Night presented by Passion Foundation | Sat. March 11**

Beach Night presented by Molly Moo's | Sat. March 25 (bucket hat giveaway)

April

Pink In the Rink presented by Radiology Regional and Fan Appreciation Night | Sat. April 15**

