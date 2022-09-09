Cyclones Re-Sign Brandon Yeamans

September 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed forward Brandon Yeamans to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Yeamans, 24, joined the Cyclones mid-season during the 2021-22 campaign after starting the year at York University (USports). The Maple, Ontario native collected six points while bashing opponents to the tune of 66 penalty minutes in his 30 games with the 'Clones. Before college, Yeamans was an all-star with North York in the OJHL.

"I don't want to have a ceiling to my game," said Yeamans. "I want to keep evolving and take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way. I feel that I can play any type of role that's needed. I knew last year when I came in that I needed to play a certain style to keep myself in the lineup, but this year I want to take that step forward and be a more impact player without having to fight as much and be able to put up more points."

"We know Brandon is capable of more than just being a fighter in this league," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He brings speed and tenacity. He's still very young, but we've seen him flourish in juniors when it comes to his offense and I think he can bring that out of himself here at the pro level."

Brandon Yeamans

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 24 (5/26/1998)

Born: Maple, Ontario

HT: 5'10" | WT: 159 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Made his ECHL debut with Cincinnati January 8th at home against Kalamazoo. Scored his first professional goal February 18th against Tulsa.

- Collected four goals and six points during 30-game season with Cyclones. Accumulated 66 penalty minutes, including six fighting majors. Had four in the month of March alone.

- Previously played two seasons of collegiate hockey at York University. Earned five goals and seven points through 22 games at York.

- OJHL standout, mostly with Mississauga from 2015-19. Finished junior tenure at North York. Named to First All-Star Team for the 2018-19 season after piling up 70 points, including 31 goals, over just 49 games.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.