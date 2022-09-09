Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Defenseman Ethan Cap

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Ethan Cap to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Cap, 22, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a rookie campaign that saw the North Vancouver, BC native appeared in 53 games for Greenville, posting 11 points (1g, 10a) over that span.

The 6'2", 207-pound blue-liner was seventh among Swamp Rabbits and fifth among team defensemen in appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. During his debut campaign, Cap found scoring consistency from inside the blue line, recording five points (1g, 4a) over a six game stretch from January 15 to February 5.

Prior to his professional debut, Cap spent the previous five seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) after being drafted by the team with the 11th overall pick in 2015. During his tenure with the Oil Kings, Cap totaled 85 points in 287 career games for the Alberta-based club.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

