Solar Bears Acquire Tommy Panico from Growlers

June 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired defenseman Tommy Panico from the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for future considerations.

Panico (PAN-ih-KOH), 25, produced four points (3g-1a) and 12 penalty minutes in 39 games with Newfoundland during the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner has appeared in 85 ECHL games with Newfoundland and Worcester, generating nine points (5g-4a) and 22 penalty minutes. He has also skated in one American Hockey League game with the Iowa Wild.

Prior to turning pro, the Wall, N.J. native played college hockey for UMass-Lowell, where he recorded 42 points (11g-31a) and 34 penalty minutes in 115 career games for the River Hawks program.

