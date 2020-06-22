Growlers Trade Tommy Panico to Orlando
June 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that defenseman Tommy Panico has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.
Panico, 25, appeared in 39 games last season for the Growlers, recording 4 points (3 goals, 1 assist) with a plus-one rating.
Over the course of his ECHL career, he has registered 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 85 career games with the Worcester Railers and Newfoundland Growlers.
