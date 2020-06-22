Grizzlies Sign Forward Jared Pike

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Jared Pike for the 2020-21 season.

Pike, a native of Sandy, Utah, played at American International College for the past 4 seasons. In his college career Pike scored 29 goals and 16 assists. He has good size at 6'4" and 215 pounds.

Pike was awarded the 2020 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, given annually to the NCAA Division 1 player judged to best exemplify the qualities of sportsmanship, competitiveness, intelligence and work ethic.

Jared was born on December 31, 1995 in Sandy. Prior to his college days, he spent 2 years in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats. He had 36 goals and 35 assists with the Bobcats.

