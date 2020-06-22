Dillan Fox Returns for Third Season

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced their first player signing for 2020-21 on Monday, bringing back forward Dillan Fox for his third season in Maine. Fox had a breakout season in 2019-20, tying for the team lead in goals and reaching the AHL for the first time in his career.

"It's rare in hockey at this level to be able to be in the same place for a while so to be coming back to Portland is very exciting," said Fox. "The fans, the city, and the staff have been nothing but great to me as a person and a player. I want to thank Danny [Briere] and Riley [Armstrong] for giving me the opportunity to come back and be a Mariner. I can't wait to be back in Portland and play some hockey again."

Fox, who recently turned 29, is a native of Hummelstown, PA. After playing collegiately at the Division III level for SUNY Plattsburgh, he began his pro career in the Southern Professional Hockey League at the end of the 2015-16 season with the Mississippi RiverKings. Fox played another season-and-a-half in Mississippi before getting his first ECHL opportunity with the Reading Royals in 2017-18, which included 10 regular season games and one playoff appearance.

To begin 2018-19, Fox returned to the SPHL, signing with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. After posting 16 points in 24 games, the Mariners signed Fox on January 3rd, 2019. He spent the remainder of the season in Maine, scoring 16 goals while adding 10 assists in 37 ECHL games. Despite playing just over half a season with the Mariners, he managed to finish second on the team in goals. Fox's success earned him an ECHL contract for 2019-20.

Fox came out of the gates red hot in 2019-20, putting up seven goals and seven assists in his first 10 games. As his success continued through the holidays, Fox was rewarded with his first career AHL opportunity, when he was loaned to the Hartford Wolf Pack on December 28th. Fox appeared in two games for the Wolf Pack before being returned to Maine. In total, Fox posted a career high 40 points in 59 games for the Mariners this past season. His 23 goals tied him with Terrence Wallin for first on the team.

"[Dillan] has established himself as a core player on this team and a fan favorite in Portland," said Riley Armstrong, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. "From being a SPHL player to scoring 20+ goals last season and getting his first AHL call-up is what we look for in the development of our players."

The Mariners may continue re-signing players from their season-ending roster and can issue qualifying offers to up to eight players on June 30th. Free agency begins on July 1st.

