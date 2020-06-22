ECHL to Hold NHL 20 Tournament

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that the League will hold an NHL 20 Tournament, with the games to be streamed live on Twitch with links provided on social media each day.

The eight-team tournament will feature round-robin play from June 25-30. Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams from the round-robin tournament will advance to bracket play beginning on July 6. Normal ECHL tiebreakers will apply in the event of a tie.

Each round of the playoffs will feature best-of-three series. The first round of bracketed play will see the #1 seed take on #4 and the #2 seed meeting #3 from July 6-9. The semifinals will take place on July 10 and July 11 with the finals being contested on July 12.

The schedule for the round-robin portion of the tournament is below. Please note the schedule is subject to change. Fans can tune into games on Twitch.

06/25/20

Adirondack vs. Atlanta - 5 p.m. ET

Jacksonville vs. Maine - 7 p.m. ET

06/26/20

Brampton vs. Florida - 12 p.m. ET

Maine vs. Rapid City - 8 p.m. ET

06/27/20

Jacksonville vs. Wichita - 2 p.m. ET

Atlanta vs. Brampton - 6 p.m. ET

06/28/20

Wichita vs. Rapid City - 2 p.m. ET

Adirondack vs. Florida - 6 p.m. ET

06/29/20

Atlanta vs. Florida - 6:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville vs. Rapid City - 8 p.m. ET

06/30/20

Wichita vs. Maine - 2 p.m. ET

Adirondack vs. Brampton - 6 p.m. ET

07/06/20

Round 1

07/07/20

Round 1

07/08/20

Round 1

07/09/20

Round 1

07/10/20

Semifinals

07/11/20

Semifinals

07/12/20

Finals

