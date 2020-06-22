Glads to Participate in NHL 20 Tournament

DULUTH, GA - The ECHL announced on Monday that the League will hold an NHL 20 Tournament, with the games to be streamed live on Twitch with links provided on social media each day. The Atlanta Gladiators will be participating after a successful NHL 20 campaign on Twitch earlier this year culminated in an e-Kelly Cup championship.

The eight-team tournament will feature round-robin play from June 25-30. Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams from the round-robin tournament will advance to bracket play beginning on July 6. Normal ECHL tiebreakers will apply in the event of a tie.

Each round of the playoffs will feature best-of-three series. The first round of bracketed play will see the #1 seed take on #4 and the #2 seed meeting #3 from July 6-9. The semifinals will take place on July 10 and July 11 with the finals being contested on July 12.

Fans can tune into the Gladiators games on the team's official Twitch channel, or follow the ECHL on social media for all game broadcast information.

