Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Reading

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the hockey club has acquired defenseman Kurt Gosselin from the Reading Royals in exchange for for forward Ryan Cox.

Gosselin, 29, is in his fourth ECHL season, scoring 45 points (20g-25a) and accumulating 112 penalty minutes in 122 regular season games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Reading Royals.

The Brighton, Michigan native has also spent time in the American Hockey League, appearing in eight games for the Rochester Americans during the 2018-19 season, scoring three points (0g-3a).

This season, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard has appeared in 21 games with Kalamazoo and Reading, scoring seven points (2g-5a) and a -5 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Gosselin spent four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, scoring 58 points (20g-38a) in 118 games. Following the 2016-17 season, Gosselin was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Third All-Star Team.

Gosselin also played three seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs from 2012-2015, scoring 89 points (26g-63a) in 122 games. Gosselin was named BCHL First Team All-Star during the 2014-15 season after scoring 43 points in 32 games.

