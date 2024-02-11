Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Reading
February 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the hockey club has acquired defenseman Kurt Gosselin from the Reading Royals in exchange for for forward Ryan Cox.
Gosselin, 29, is in his fourth ECHL season, scoring 45 points (20g-25a) and accumulating 112 penalty minutes in 122 regular season games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Reading Royals.
The Brighton, Michigan native has also spent time in the American Hockey League, appearing in eight games for the Rochester Americans during the 2018-19 season, scoring three points (0g-3a).
This season, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard has appeared in 21 games with Kalamazoo and Reading, scoring seven points (2g-5a) and a -5 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Gosselin spent four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, scoring 58 points (20g-38a) in 118 games. Following the 2016-17 season, Gosselin was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Third All-Star Team.
Gosselin also played three seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs from 2012-2015, scoring 89 points (26g-63a) in 122 games. Gosselin was named BCHL First Team All-Star during the 2014-15 season after scoring 43 points in 32 games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Reading - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Acquire F Ryan Cox from Orlando in Exchange for D Kurt Gosselin - Reading Royals
- Icemen Extend Points Streak to Eight Games with 4-1 Win over Orlando - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Win in a 6-5 Overtime Thriller at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall in Series Finale - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Reading
- Solar Bears Acquire Kelly Bent from Wichita
- Walker Loaned to Solar Bears; Malmström Reassigned to Solar Bears
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Springfield from Orlando Solar Bears
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Solar Bears from Springfield by St. Louis Blues