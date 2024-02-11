ECHL Transactions - February 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 11, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Matt Ustaski, F

Kansas City:

Garrett Klotz, F

Reading:

Anthony Yurkins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Jake Kielly, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Indy:

Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Dakota Raabe, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Orlando:

Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Reading

Reading:

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Orlando

