ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 11, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Matt Ustaski, F
Kansas City:
Garrett Klotz, F
Reading:
Anthony Yurkins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Jake Kielly, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Indy:
Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Dakota Raabe, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Orlando:
Delete Ryan Cox, F traded to Reading
Reading:
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Orlando
