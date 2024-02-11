Americans Fall in Series Finale

(Allen Americans, Credit: Christian West)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of NHL's Ottawa Senators, lost the final game of a three-game series with the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 6-1 on Saturday night at CUTX Event Center.

The Oilers outscored the Americans 4-1 over the first two periods of play with Grant Hebert scoring the only Americans goal, his seventh of the year, a shorthanded goal at 13:23 of the second frame. Tulsa dominated the game putting up 52 shots and six goals ending the Americans two-game winning streak.

"Penalties hurt us tonight," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "They capitalized on our mistakes, scoring four power play goals."

The Oilers went 4-for-10 on the power play. The 10 power play attempts were a season-high given up by the Americans.

The Americans continue the homestand next Wednesday night when the Wichita Thunder travel to North Texas on Valentines Day.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - A. Butcher

2. TUL - T. Kobryn

3. TUL - J. Hilderman

