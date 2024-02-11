Grizzlies Win in a 6-5 Overtime Thriller at Idaho

February 11, 2024 - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Boise, Idaho - Nathan Burke scored an overtime power play game winner 6:17 in to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Brandon Cutler got Utah on the board exactly 3 minutes in. Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi tied it up 7:52 into the first period. Adam Berg gave Utah a 2-1 lead 15:12 in as he scored his 8th of the season. Idaho's Demetrios Koumontzis tied it up 17:53 in. Brett Stapley got Utah's 3rd goal of the night 18:57 in on an unassisted tally. The Grizz led 3-2 after 1 period. They are now 13-2 when leading after 1 period this season.

Aaron Aragon extended Utah's lead 2:54 into the second frame. Idaho goaltender Bryan Thomson was pulled after the Aragon goal in favor of Jared Moe. Thomson stopped 4 of 8. Moe saved 18 of 20 in relief. The Steelheads scored a power play goal 9:38 into the second period as captain AJ White got his 16th of the year. Later in the period Idaho's Romain Rodzinski tied the game 16:50 in. The game was tied 4-4 after 2 frames.

Idaho took a 5-4 lead after Ty Pelton-Byce scored 4:48 into the third period with a power play goal. The Steelheads were 2 for 2 on the power play on the evening. Stapley scored his second goal of the night at 11:59 in to tie the game 5-5. Brett Stapley had 2 goals and 1 assist on the night as he picked up his team leading 10th multiple point game of the season.

Utah got an overtime power play 4:46 in as Idaho's Wade Murphy got called for a minor penalty for closing hand on puck. Brandon Cutler delivered the pass to Nathan Burke, who scored the game winner for Utah, who are now 4-1 in games decided past regulation.

Idaho outshot Utah 50 to 28. Grizzlies goaltender Dante Giannuzzi got his team leading 10th win of the season as he saved 45 of 50. The Grizzlies have held their own on the road lately as they are 7-6-1 over their last 14 road games.

The Grizzlies are home at Maverik Center for a three-game series against the red-hot Wheeling Nailers, who have won 12 games in a row. Friday night is the series opener at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday night is Grizzlies Fight Cancer night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Monday, February 19th is a special 3:10 pm start and the Grizzlies will be wearing Marvel themed specialty jerseys.

Some outstanding crowds have been at Maverik Center lately as the Grizzlies are averaging 7,322 fans per game over the past 9 home games.

3 stars

1. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 8 shots.

2. Nathan Burke (Utah) - Overtime Game Winning Goal. 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

3. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 1 goal, +2, 5 shots.

