ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions from ECHL Game #635, Tulsa at Allen, on Feb. 11.

Allen's Easton Brodzinski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 5:34 of the third period.

Brodzinski will miss Allen's game vs. Wichita on Feb. 14.

Allen's Johnny Walker has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for charging at 17:52 of the third period.

Walker will miss Allen's games vs. Wichita (Feb. 14), at Tulsa (Feb. 16) and vs. Tulsa (Feb. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.