Royals Acquire F Ryan Cox from Orlando in Exchange for D Kurt Gosselin

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Ryan Cox has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for defenseman Kurt Gosselin.

Cox, 25, has recorded 13 points (7g-6a), eight penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 35 games to open his first full professional season with Orlando. The St. Albert, Alberta native began his professional career with the Toledo Walleye in March, 2023 where he totaled 11 points (5g-6a), 0 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 12 games. He earned the ECHL's Player of the Week honor for March 20-26 where he registered six points (3g-3a) in three games. Among the three games, Cox recorded an assist in Toledo's 4-2 loss to Reading on March 24, 2023

The 5'11", 181-pound, left shot forward signed his first professional career contract with Toledo out of Niagara University in the NCAA. At Niagara, Cox accumulated 69 points (35g-34a), 107 penalty minutes and -21 rating in 152 NCAA career games.

Internationally, Cox played on Team Canada West in the 2016 World Junior A Challenges. He was teammates with current Royal Joe Nardi and finished the tournament with two points (1g-1a) in four games.

Additionally, Cox played two seasons with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (2016-18) before concluding his junior hockey career with the Sherwood Park Crusaders during the 2017-18 season. With the Crusaders, Cox finished with a team-high 75 points (42g-33a), 14 power play goals and 20 penalty minutes in 65 games.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals open a two-game weekend on the road with a 7:00 p.m. face-off against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, February 16th.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

