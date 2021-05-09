Soddies Erase Early Deficit, Edge Past Drillers

TULSA, Okla. - Despite falling behind early, the Sod Poodles battled to a 5-3 win on Saturday night at ONEOK Field with solid pitching and timely hitting.

Amarillo starter Jeff Bain gave up back-to-back doubles to begin the bottom of the first inning, as Tulsa quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The Drillers then loaded the bases with no outs, but Bain settled down to record a strikeout and induce an inning ending double play.

Bain went on to pitch 4.2 solid innings in his start, allowing just the lone run and retiring 11 straight batters at one point.

The Sod Poodles trailed 1-0 against Tulsa starter Ryan Pepiot until the fourth, when Jake McCarthy started the inning with a solo homer to right field. McCarthy's first Double-A blast tied things at 1-1.

Amarillo then rallied to take a lead in the fifth against Tulsa reliever Bryan Warzek.

Jancarlos Cintron hit a one-out double, which was his first of three hits. Alek Thomas then laced a deep drive to right center, scoring Cintron and resulting in Amarillo's first triple of the season. The Soddies took a 2-1 lead.

After Geraldo Perdomo walked, the Soddies plated another when Tulsa shortstop Jacob Amaya dropped a pickoff attempt throw from first baseman Ryan Noda. Thomas scored from third to make it 3-1. Jose Herrera then singled to bring in Perdomo, giving Amarillo a 4-1 edge.

The Soddies tallied another run in the sixth with Cintron's one-out single and a sac fly from Thomas, scoring Cintron from third base.

After replacing Bain in the fifth, righty Edgar Arredondo proceeded to toss 2.1 scoreless frames. Arredondo has now thrown 4.1 scoreless innings combined to begin his season.

Left-hander Mack Lemeiux came on and tossed a scoreless eighth.

With the Sod Poodles leading 5-1, Lemeiux returned for the ninth. After the Drillers loaded the bases with one out, Amarillo manager Shawn Roof turned to lefty Junior Garcia.

Garcia faced pinch hitter Carlos Rincon, who hit a two-run single. Amarillo's lead was cut to 5-3. Garcia then proceeded to strike out Clayton Daniel for the inning's second out and walk Michael Busch, loading the bases again.

With the tying run on second and winning run on first base, Garcia induced a game ending fielder's choice off the bat of Kody Hoese to secure Amarillo's win.

The Sod Poodles received offensive contributions up throughout the lineup, with seven starters recording a base hit. Cintron had three hits, while Herrera and Thomas collected two a piece.

Amarillo and Tulsa wrap up their season opening six-game series tomorrow afternoon at ONEOK Field. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. The Soddies send right-hander Humberto Mejia to the mound for his second start of the series.

The game can be heard on Amarillo's NewsTalk 940 AM, Mix 94.1 FM, and along the Sod Poodles Radio Network. Coverage with Sam Levitt begins at 12:45 p.m.

