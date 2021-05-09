Frisco's Comeback Attempt Thwarted by Midland

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were downed by the Midland RockHounds 16-9 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Down 12-2 into the bottom of the fifth, the Riders (3-2) mounted a comeback attempt against the Midland (2-3) bullpen. Bubba Thompson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 12-3, Midland.

In the sixth, Melvin Novoa crushed his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, and after an RBI groundout in the seventh, Ryan Dorow added a two-run homer of his own to draw the Riders within four, at 12-8. Another run scored on a fielder's choice and Frisco just trailed 12-9.

The Riders' hopes of a comeback faded in the top of the eighth when catcher Jordan Procyshen came into pitch for Frisco, allowing four runs (including two home runs) over his two innings of work, giving the RockHounds the decisive, final 16-9 lead.

In the loss, Davis Wendzel hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot, in the third inning.

Austin Briggs (1-0) earned the win for Midland, going 2.1 innings in relief, while Yerry Rodriguez (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the Riders in his start. Aaron Brown earned his first save on the season by working the last 2.2 frames.

The RoughRiders take on the RockHounds in the series finale of the six-game set on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. It's Kids Sunday Funday, so get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.