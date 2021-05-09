Riders Pitch Their Way to Series Victory over Midland

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used four pitchers to hold the Midland RockHounds to just two hits in a 4-1 win on Sunday from Riders Field.

Frisco (4-2) starter Tim Brennan threw just one inning and was followed by A.J. Alexy (1-0), who earned the win in his three innings. Joe Gatto then threw three shutout frames while striking out four and Fernery Ozuna finished things off, earning his first save with two clean innings.

On the offensive side, after Jonah Bride homered in the fourth for Midland (2-4) to make it 1-0, Ryan Dorow laced a two-run single to right, giving the Riders the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Frisco then tacked on when Jordan Procyshen, who went 3-for-3, hit an RBI single in the sixth. The Riders added a sacrifice fly from Diosbel Arias in the eighth, increasing the lead to 4-1.

In the win, Dorow collected two more hits, giving him three multi-hit, multi-RBI games in a row. Over that span, he is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with a home run and six RBIs.

Midland's Zac Reininger (0-2) took the loss, despite throwing five innings and only allowing two runs.

