Missions Come from Behind to Take Down the Hooks

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Jack Suwinski's go ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning sealed the deal for the Missions in a 7-5 victory on Mother's Day. After trailing 5-1, the Missions came back to clinch the series victory and improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Missions had a chance to score in the top of the second inning. Following a single and a catcher's interference, San Antonio had two runners on with one out. However, back-to-back strikeouts would kill the rally.

In the top of the third inning, the Missions found themselves with another scoring opportunity and would not spoil it. With two outs and runners on the corners, Kyle Overstreet singled into left field to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

The fourth inning is when Corpus Christi took control. After loading the bases with no outs, Grae Kessinger singled to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter was Hooks catcher Scott Manea who launched a grand slam to give Corpus Christi a 5-1 lead.

The Missions battled back and scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning. After a lead-off single from Robbie Podorsky, CJ Abrams connected on a two-run home run to cut the lead to 5-3. It was his third hit of the day and first career Double-A home run. An error and a walk put two runners on base in front of Overstreet who doubled them in to tie the game up at 5-5.

In the eighth inning, Eguy Rosario began the inning with a base on balls. The next batter was Suwinski who launched a no doubt home run over the right field wall to complete the comeback effort and seal the deal on Mother's Day.

Jerry Keel records the win out of the bullpen while Willy Collado records the loss for the Hooks. Jose Quezada converted his first save opportunity of the season.

The Missions have an off-day on Monday before traveling to Midland for a six-game series with the Rockhounds. First game of the series is Tuesday, May 11th at 6:30 p.m. The starting pitching matchups have yet to be determined.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 4-2 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 3-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, E

- Reiss Knehr (#13 Padres prospect): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

- Missions' outfielder Robbie Podorsky has at least one base hit in each of the first six games

The Missions home opener will be Tuesday, May 18th against Frisco. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.