Naturals Score First Comeback Win of the Season with 6-3 Victory over Travs

May 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







For the first time in 2021, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals offense came alive late, tagging the Arkansas Travelers for six unanswered runs over the final two innings, for a 6-3 win Saturday night in North Little Rock.

After the Naturals surrendered three unearned runs in the seventh, the team's hitters took the game into their own hands, working patient at-bats in the eighth inning. Three walks, two singles and a sacrifice fly plated three runs, at the time tying the game.

Four more walks in the ninth and a trio of singles broke the game open, providing three runs of cushion that pushed the team to victory.

Over the course of the night, the club drew 14 walks, with eight of the nine starters in the lineup drawing a walk and four different players working at least two.

The bats finally came alive with runners in scoring position over the course of the night, with the offense going 4-for-13 (.308) with runners on 2nd or 3rd.

Not to be outdone, Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals prospect) made his Double-A debut as the starting pitcher and fired five no-hit, shutout innings, walking just three while striking out nine.

Derrick Adams and Josh Dye combined to work the final four innings of the game, striking out three and only allowing the three unearned runs in the seventh that came as a result of a leadoff error from third baseman Brhet Bewley and three runs scoring with two outs.

Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 7 prospect in baseball and Royals' top prospect, went 1-4, scoring two runs and drawing a walk in addition to his eighth inning single.

Left fielder Brewer Hicklen, Kansas City's No. 25 prospect, went 2-4, driving in three runs over the final two innings, including with a two-run single in the ninth.

The Naturals will look for a series win over the Travelers Sunday afternoon in North Little Rock, with Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals prospect) returning to the mound for his second start of the season at 2:10 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.