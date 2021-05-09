"Rickey Henderson" Lights the Fuse in a Wild Win

On the first pitch of Saturday night's game at Frisco, Chase Calabuig did his best "Rickey Henderson impression," launching a home run to left field.

The first pitch "dinger" would be an omen for a 16-9 RockHounds win on a c-r-a-z-y night of baseball in the Metroplex.

The 'Hounds never trailed and, in fact, built a 12-2 lead midway through the game. But, by the time the game ended, reliever Aaron Brown earned a SAVE in game that saw the following:

- The teams combined for 25 runs on 31 hits, including eight home runs

- The game lasted nearly four hours (3:54)

- Frisco chopped a 12-2 deficit down to 12-9 after seven innings

- The RoughRiders' pitcher for the last two innings was a CATCHER (Jordan Procyshen)

- Frisco ran out of available pitchers, in part, because of a CLERICAL error (see below)

- Aaron Brown earned a SAVE in the game

- While not "nuts" by Permian Basin standards, the wind was strong enough to blow the covering off the infield tarp

- The teams threw a combined 382 pitches

Oh ... by the way ... the RockHounds have now won two-in-a-row!

Kibbles & Bits

Chase Calabuig tied a career high with four RBI ... Jonah Bride had a four-hit game including two home runs (the second of them off the emergency pitcher, Jordan Procyshen) ... Johnny Santos went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI

Next Game

Sunday, May 8 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Riders Field Frisco, Texas

First pitch 4:05 p.m.

Final of a six-game series and road trip

Probable Starters

FRI: Tim Brennan (RH, 0-0, 0.00 in one start)

RH: Zac Reininger (RH, 0-1, 4.91)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds open their home season on Tuesday, May 11, at Momentum Bank Ballpark, hosting the San Antonio Missions in a six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday (May 11-16).

The homestand includes Thirsty Thursday (May 13) ... Bucket Hat night (Friday) ... Fireworks (Saturday) ... Women's Visors (Sunday) and more ... check the Rockhounds web site for more!

