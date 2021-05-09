Missions Mount Rally vs. Hooks to Take Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks blew a 5-1 lead to the San Antonio Missions Sunday, falling 7-5 in the series finale at Whataburger Field.

Scott Manea jolted the Hooks offense in the fourth inning with a grand slam off starter Reiss Knehr. His first career grand slam broke a 1-1 tie and seemingly gave the home side a comfortable lead.

But San Antonio responded the very next frame, putting four across to re-draw the game. Padres prospect CJ Abrams drove a two-run homer just over the wall in left to make it 5-3, his first Double-A long ball. Kyle Overstreet hit a two-run double later in the inning to tie it up. All the damage came against Cesar Rosado, making his first Hooks appearance.

Both offenses went quiet until the eighth inning, when Willy Collado walked leadoff man Eguy Rosario and then gave up the go-ahead home run to Jack Suwinski.

The Hooks were unable to mount a rally of their own against Jerry Keel (W, 1-1) or Jose Quezada (S, 1). Keel threw 4.0 hitless innings in relief of Knehr.

Hooks starter Chad Donato allowed one run and five hits over 4.0 innings with five strikeouts. Corpus Christi committed a season-high five errors.

Abrams finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored to go with his home run. For the Hooks, Marty Costes was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Hooks (2-4) hit the road for the first time in 2021 with a six-game series starting Tuesday in Frisco. J.P. France (1-0) is slated for the start.

