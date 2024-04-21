Sod Poodles' Two-Out Barrage Sinks Cards

April 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (5-9) scored seven two-out runs while the Cardinals watched an early three-run lead disappear as Springfield dropped a 9-6 decision at Hodgetown on Saturday night. The Cardinals (11-3) will try to earn a series split in the finale on Sunday afternoon.

Decisions:

W: File (1-1)

L: Nuñez (0-1)

S: Rashi (1)

Notables:

Slugger Chandler Redmond belted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field in the second inning, bringing his Springfield career total to 58, one shy of Xavier Scruggs for the franchise record.

With an 0-for-5 outing, RJ Yeager saw his season-opening 11 game hitting streak come to an end.

Noah Mendlinger extended his hitting streak to 9 games with a double in the ninth inning.

Nathan Church went 4-for-5 for the Cards with a home run. His four hits are a new season-high for a Springfield hitter.

Aaron McKeithan had three hits for Springfield, making him 8-for-15 on the season.

The Sod Poodles batted around in back-to-back innings, sending nine hitters to the plate in the 3rd and the 4

On Deck:

Sunday, April 21 at Amarillo: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (1-1, 12.15) vs RHP Jamison Hill (0-0, 12.91)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.