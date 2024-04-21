Missions Drop Series Finale in Corpus Christi

April 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Sunday night. The Missions entered Sunday on a two-game winning streak and a chance to split the series. Both clubs were held scoreless until the eighth inning. San Antonio struck first with a run in the top of the eighth inning. Corpus Christi rebounded and plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Despite putting two runners on base in the ninth, the Hooks secured a 2-1 victory.

Julio Robaina was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The southpaw allowed multiple baserunners in the top of the second inning. Brandon Valenzuela drew a walk to start the frame. Cole Cummings grounded into a fielder's choice with Valenzuela out at second base. Robert Perez Jr. singled to put two runners on. With two runners on and one out, Juan Zabala struck out swinging. Ray-Patrick Didder nearly drove in a run but was robbed of a base hit by a diving Kenedy Corona in center field.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. His night ended in the bottom of the third inning due to a pitch limit. The right-hander retired the first five batters he faced until issuing a walk in the bottom of the second inning. In the third, Lizarraga allowed a two-out single to Jeremy Arocho. Quincy Hamilton drew a walk and Lizarraga's day was over. Yovanny Cruz entered the game and struck out Corona to end the frame.

The Hooks once again threatened to score in the fourth inning. Miguel Palma began the frame with a single to left field. After striking out the next batter, Palma stole second base. Cruz left him stranded after retiring the next two batters.

Corpus Christi had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Arocho hit a two-out single to keep the inning alive. Hamilton singled to right-center field. On the play, Arocho was tagged out after his foot came off the third base bag.

Robaina gave the Hooks five innings of work. The southpaw allowed one hit while walking three batters. Along the way, he struck out five batters. Tyler Guilfoil took the mound for Corpus Christi in the sixth inning.

The Missions scored the first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. Didder began the frame by drawing a walk. Ripken Reyes singled and Didder moved to third base. Connor Hollis drove him with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

The Hooks captured the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Woo-Suk Go, Rolando Espinosa doubled to start the frame. Arocho reached on a bunt single and Espinosa advanced 90 feet. During the next at-bat, Arocho stole second base. After retiring the next batter, Corona drove in both runners with a single to right-center field. The Hooks took a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Guilfoil came out for his fourth inning of work. Valenzuela and Cole Cummings drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. Perez Jr. struck out and Juan Zabala popped out. Didder struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 8-7 on the season

Martorella's on-base streak ends at 14 games

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 2.2 IP, H, BB, 2 K

Julio Robaina (Hooks starter): ND, 5.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): ND, 2.2 IP, H, BB, 2 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-1, 3 BB, K

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): DNP

Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): DNP

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-4, 2 RBI, SB, K

Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 0-2, BB, K

Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): 1-3, BB, SB

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home for the start of a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, April 23rd. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jarret Whorff (0-0, 2.25) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.