Rajcic Shines, Cardinals Earn Series Split with 3-2 Win

April 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Three Cardinal pitchers combined to hold the Sod Poodles to just four hits making a three-run third inning stand as the Cardinals (12-3) defeated Amarillo (5-10) 3-2 in the series finale at Hodgetown on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Cardinals earned a series split in their first of two series this season against the Sod Poodles.

Decisions:

W: Max Rajcic (2-1)

L: Jamison Hill (0-1)

S: Matt Svanson (2)

Notables:

The Cardinals' 12-3 start to the season is the best record through the first 15 games of Texas League play since 2008 when the Frisco RoughRiders also started 12-3.

Noah Mendlinger ran his hitting streak to 10 straight games with a leadoff single in the top of the first inning. Mendlinger went 2-for-5 with a double on the afternoon.

Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seventh-inning single. Church has hit safely in 12 of his 13 games.

Springfield starter Max Rajcic was brilliant in his third start of the season, allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts over a 6.0 innings. It was the longest outing for a Cardinal pitcher this season and served as a bounce back outing; Rajcic allowed 8 runs in 1.2 IP in the series opener.

Nick Raquet has been unscored upon in each of his last three appearances.

Raquet and Rajcic held the Sod Poodles without a hit from the third-ninth innings.

The Sod Poodles loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, putting the tying run at second and the winning run at first, but Matt Svanson induced a double play and a flyout to end the game.

Three Amarillo relievers combined to allow just one Cardinal hit over 4.2 innings.

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 23: SPR RHP Ian Bedell (1-0, 2.00) vs ARK RHP Logan Evans (1-1, 2.51)

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday: hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2 every Tuesday home game presented by Great Southern Bank.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

